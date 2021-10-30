This week we examine the philosophy behind this year’s Budget and whether this is a marked change in how the Conservatives look at the economy. Political editor George Parker and chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley discuss.

And we look ahead to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where world leaders will, or won’t, step up on tackling climate change. Will Boris Johnson’s bold ambitions be met? Or will it turn out to be another missed opportunity? Climate reporter Camilla Hodgson and columnist Pilitia Clarke will explain.

Audio source: BBC

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.

