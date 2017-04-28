Industry veteran Tim Tookey appointed Old Mutual Wealth CFO

Old Mutual Wealth has appointed former Lloyds Banking Group executive Tim Tookey as its finance director as the wealth manager prepares for a flotation next year.

Mr Tookey, who has been on the board of the wealth management group as a non-executive director since February, was CFO of Lloyds in the aftermath of the financial crisis from 2008 to 2012. He has also held senior positions in the insurance industry at Prudential and Friends Life.

Old Mutual Wealth is set to list in London and Johannesburg in the first half of next year as part of the planned four-way break-up of Old Mutual.

Paul Feeney, chief executive of Old Mutual Wealth, said: “Tim is a big beast in the UK financial services industry and he has big plc, FTSE 100 experience which the board felt would enhance the experience of the team.”

£122bn Value of funds under management at Old Mutual Wealth

Analysts welcomed the move. “We expect this appointment to be taken well by the market, given Tookey’s experience across financial services, including the life, savings and banking industries,” said Eamonn Flanagan at Shore Capital.

Mr Tookey’s appointment will mean a change of role for Mark Satchel, the current CFO of Old Mutual Wealth. He will become Mr Tookey’s deputy and will run the company’s corporate finance operations. “He will also have a heavy involvement in the listing,” said Mr Feeney.

Mr Feeney added the changes in the finance department were not related to cost overruns on a much-delayed IT project. The latest estimate is that the project will cost £450m but the company has promised to give an update on the costs and timing at or before Old Mutual’s annual meeting at the end of May.

Alongside news of Mr Tookey’s appointment, Old Mutual Wealth gave a trading update for the first quarter of the year. Funds under management rose 6 per cent to £122bn as clients entrusted more of their money to the company. Net fund flows — a measure of new money that the company manages — rose 59 per cent.

Mr Feeney said that multi-asset funds and absolute return funds had been particularly popular. But he also warned of the potential for market volatility because of the UK general election and uncertainty over the terms of Brexit.

Mr Flanagan said that it was a strong trading update. “The division is clearly attracting decent flows on to its platform and its well-positioned fund management offering Old Mutual Global Investors,” he added.

Shares in Old Mutual, the parent company of Old Mutual Wealth, rose 0.6 per cent on Friday.