The UK chancellor has promised “significant, direct fiscal action” within days to help the millions of people facing job losses and steep drops in income as a result of the coronavirus-related shutdown of social activity. Rishi Sunak could set out plans as early as Thursday, but it will not be easy to deliver on his promise.

Many European countries, in their response to the coronavirus crisis, bolstered existing social insurance schemes — under which workers losing their jobs already stood to receive initial benefits equivalent to two-thirds or more of their previous earnings.

By contrast, the UK’s safety net looks increasingly threadbare after the cuts put in place over a decade of austerity; the maximum weekly payout for jobseekers is £73.10, lower in real terms than it was almost 30 years ago.

“The UK is the odd one out,” said Gilles Moec, chief economist at Axa Investment Managers, adding that it would be very hard to avoid a sharp drop in households’ income. “This should be a priority . . . in a country like the UK where the savings ratio is low and short-term debt is high,” he said.

Finding ways to patch the holes in the UK’s safety net is urgent. The rescue package Mr Sunak set out this week focused on loan guarantees, business rates relief and cash grants to ensure credit and relieve cash flow pressures for the businesses most exposed to the downturn.

But loans will not prevent businesses in consumer-facing sectors sending workers home where demand has dried up, from pubs to travel agencies, theatres to hairdressers.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, which represents recruiters, said that in all sectors, “my sense is that almost every business is thinking about whether they will have to respond by cutting jobs”.

Unions said there was a clear need for the UK to put in place the kind of wage subsidy scheme adopted in Denmark, where the state is reimbursing companies 75 per cent of the wages of workers they would otherwise be forced to lay off, or Germany, which has a longstanding mechanism where the state tops up wages of workers put on shorter hours because of economic downturns.

“Making such a scheme a reality is not only highly desirable but urgent,” the Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, said in a report published on Thursday, arguing that it would allow companies to put workers on paid leave, avoid mass redundancies and help them pick up quickly when the situation improved.

The trouble is that the UK’s social security and business support systems are not geared up to provide this kind of help to individuals quickly, or as Mr Sunak has warned, to start a new scheme at speed. “We have to work with what we’ve got,” rather than reinventing the system from scratch, he said.

Here are some of the options at the chancellor’s disposal:

Make statutory sick pay more generous

Although this now looks like a much smaller problem than the prospect of mass lay-offs, there are still gaps in the coverage of statutory sick pay, even after the measures announced in last week’s Budget.

The Trades Union Congress is among those arguing that it should be paid at a higher level, and extended to the 2m low paid workers who are not eligible. But the government would need to meet the costs: Mr Carberry said recruitment agencies were already struggling, with many no longer willing to supply agency workers unless clients agreed to cover statutory sick pay.

A new scheme to keep workers in jobs

This would be a more radical option, and much harder to implement — but Kate Bell, who leads the TUC’s team on employment rights policy, argued that the UK did have existing mechanisms through which wage subsidies could be channelled to employers — including the statutory sick pay system. She also suggested that the government’s loan guarantee scheme could be amended to make credit conditional on businesses making commitments to retain workers.

The Resolution Foundation has set out an alternative proposal under which companies would retain workers they no longer needed on two-thirds of their previous pay, covered by a rebate from the state. The scheme could be modelled on statutory maternity pay and would cost £4bn for an initial six months if 500,000 workers were involved, or £8bn for 1m workers, the RF said.

Make the existing welfare system more generous

Even these large-scale wage subsidies would not help self-employed people facing a sudden loss of income, or the millions of parents who may be forced to take unpaid leave because of school closures. The consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics estimated that some 2m workers, 6 per cent of the total, might need to stop work on any one day when schools were shut.

The simplest way to help them would be to increase the rate at which out of work support and other benefits are paid; relax means-testing and other forms of conditionality; and mitigate the five-week wait for universal credit by making hardship loans larger and waiving or deferring repayment.

The TUC is also calling for guaranteed paid parental leave, covered by the state, for one primary carer for the duration of school closures.

Cash handouts

The crisis has redoubled calls for the introduction of some version of a “universal basic income”, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that the idea was one of many under consideration. But setting up cash payments to all citizens would be neither well-targeted, nor easy to implement on a tight timescale.

Mr Moec said that similar proposals in the US for direct cash handouts to households were in fact “a way to offset the weakness of ‘automatic stabilisers’ in the US, while in Europe social transfers could fairly quickly replace lost labour income”.