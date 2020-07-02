FT Series

A very different summer

Goodbye festivals, dressing up and impromptu flits across Europe; hello pets, remote cottages and the quest for the perfect picnic
The search for the perfect remote cottage this summer

As many prepare for the year of staycations, Tom Robbins on how the most isolated spots will be in great demand

Good times, bad parents: how festivals became a family affair

From foul‑mouthed comics to rude rappers, summer won’t be summer without these weekend treats

William Boyd: how to challenge yourself as a writer during lockdown

Penning a story with his young godchildren put the author's powers of narration to the test

Want to liven up your park picnic? Try these three recipes

Ravinder Bhogal and others share their favourite dishes for a moveable feast

Why I chose to spend my lockdown learning Danish

After a 43 day streak on my language app, I can now pick out whole phrases in the Danish TV series that I love’

Peak beard: why are men so committed to this lockdown look?

What to do with your facial hair has never been so debated. One beard-stroker finds out why

More from this Series

I didn’t like cats... until the pandemic

What happened when one pet sceptic was forced to share lockdown life with a new family member

Home used to be ‘wherever my family is’ – but the pandemic changed that

Lockdown life is hard for internationals whose loved ones are scattered across the world

‘This time, the protests won’t end when the summer does’

Why the Black Lives Matter marches feel different in the era of Covid-19

Remote exams, uncertain future: what it’s like to graduate right now

One university student on taking your finals in the middle of a pandemic

Not dressed up and nowhere to go

Jo Ellison longs for the opportunity to put on a pair of really painful heels again

A summer without sleep-away camp? We’re all losing out

For the first time in 98 years, the camp where Joshua Chaffin spent his childhood summers won't be opening

Cambridge has a tourist problem: it no longer has any

Some used to quietly resent the day-trippers but now they’ve gone, it’s bloody awful, says Tim Hayward

What happens when your GCSEs are cancelled

‘One thing I have learnt this year is that life can be a lot more unpredictable than I thought’

Save the new date: the future of weddings after coronavirus

‘I can’t actually remember the last summer that wasn’t structured around nuptials. I am, as they say, at that age’

‘I want my Europe back’: Simon Kuper on a summer without travel

Flitting between countries to live, work and steal ideas was one of the continent’s great perks

Crowds, pebbles, rain? My quest for the great British beach

Self-confessed seaside snob Pilita Clark goes in search of some pristine golden sands

Heard about the comedian who couldn’t go to Edinburgh?

When Cally Beaton gave up boardroom life to be a comic, the one commodity she didn’t anticipate running out of was the public

A summer of yet more childcare? Bring it on

Henry Mance on how lockdown has led him to (mostly) embrace slow parenting

Lockdown’s ending and I still can’t finish the latest Hilary Mantel

Miranda Green is weighed down by Thomas Cromwell’s impending doom in The Mirror and the Light

What going to a Premier League football match is like right now

No roaring crowd, no celebratory hugs: Murad Ahmed reports from the empty stands at a high-profile fixture