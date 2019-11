Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britain's party leaders have made lavish promises to win favour with voters ahead of next month's election. Chris Giles, FT economics editor, discusses the main parties' pre-election pledges and their likely impact on the economy with Siona Jenkins.





Contributors: Siona Jenkins, editor, UK news, and Chris Giles, economic editor. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

