British Airways has won a legal fight with the trustees of one of its pension funds over increases in payments to retired workers.

The airline has been embroiled in litigation with the trustees over their 2013 decision to award a 0.2 per cent discretionary increase to pensioners in the scheme — which amounted to half the difference between the retail price index and the consumer price index.

The High Court had found in favour of the trustees, but on Thursday the Court of Appeal overturned that decision and narrowly ruled two to one in favour of BA.

The case has been closely watched by the pensions industry because it helps clarify the roles and responsibilities of trustees.

The dispute stemmed from a decision by trustees of the Airways Pension Scheme (APS), which has 26,000 members, to amend the retirement plan’s rules to give themselves the power to grant discretionary pension increases to retirees.

This was prompted by the government’s decision in 2010 to link pension increases for retired public sector workers to the CPI rather than the RPI, which is seen as a more generous measure of inflation. The decision also applied to private sector defined benefit pension schemes such as BA’s.

In his ruling Lord Justice Peter Jackson, who found in favour of BA, said there was no provision in the pension scheme “for unilateral discretionary increases by the trustees.”

He added: “The amending power granted to these trustees was never intended to permit them to impose discretionary increases upon BA.”

He said that in making their decision, the trustees had “effectively added the role of paymaster to their existing responsibilities as managers and administrators.”

Rosalind Connor, partner at ARC Pensions Law, said: “The British Airways case revolves around whether trustees of a pension scheme can, if the powers of the scheme rules let them, make changes that provide bigger benefits than the employer wants to provide.

“The actual change in liability here is proportionately quite slight, but there is clearly an underlying principle that matters greatly both to trustees and scheme employers — if the trustees have the power to change the rules of the scheme, can they change them to put in better benefits which the employer does not want, has not promised and has to find the money to pay for?”

The APS had a deficit of £680m on a technical provisions basis and £1.58bn on a solvency basis for the year ended March 31 2012. In 2017, 17,000 of its 25,000 members were pensioners.

BA is continuing to make deficit repair contributions of £55m a year to the APS, which closed to new members in 1984, as well as paying £300m a year to its other defined benefit pension scheme known as NAPS, which closed this year.

The company said in a statement: “We are pleased with the decision, which brings clarity over how the scheme should be administered.”

The trustees of the APS have been given permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Last year, the trustees warned that more than 6,000 BA pensioners could die before the legal dispute over discretionary increases was settled.

“Asking for permission to appeal is a protective step to keep our options open,” the trustees said on Thursday. “We are analysing the full implications of the judgment with our professional advisers and assessing our next steps.”