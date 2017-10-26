Deutsche Börse caps off the day with a profit warning

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

What a day for Deutsche Börse shareholders.

Hours after finding out that chief executive Carsten Kengeter will step down, the German exchanges operator has warned it would not meet its full-year net income target owing to poor market conditions.

The Frankfurt company had been targeting growth of 10-15 per cent for the year. After the market closed on Thursday, it said adjusted net income for the first nine months of the year had risen just 5 per cent, to €663.1m.

“Our secular growth initiatives are well on track. However, due to prevailing negative cyclical effects, we will very likely not be able to fully meet our targets for the financial year 2017,” said Gregor Pottmeyer, chief financial officer. Analysts had been forecasting growth of around 7-8 per cent.

Deutsche Börse maintained growth targets of 10-15 per cent for the next two financial years. It said net revenue for the three months to September 30 rose 3 per cent year-on-year to €576m, while adjusted net income rose 4 per cent to €198.1m.

Mr Kengeter is to resign in the face of growing shareholder unrest over the protracted criminal investigation into allegations of insider trading.

His future had become the source of intense scrutiny in recent days after the Frankfurt judge’s veto of a planned settlement struck between the company, Mr Kengeter and prosecutors.

After the rejection, three large investors, controlling more than 6 per cent of Deutsche Börse’s share capital between them, told the Financial Times they wanted him to resign.