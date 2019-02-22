It looks like the car industry will need to buckle up for a bumpy ride.

Honda this week announced it would close its UK Swindon plant, Nissan reversed a promise to build its latest sport utility vehicle in the country while Jaguar Land Rover posted a huge £3.1bn writedown because of a dismal outlook.

Questions were asked in the UK about whether protracted negotiations and uncertainty surrounding Brexit had forced Nissan’s U-turn in declaring Japan the production site for the new X-Trail.

Honda insisted its decision had nothing to do with Brexit but all to do with the global factors — notably the industry’s move to electrification — while the decline of diesel loomed large behind the Nissan and JLR announcements.

JLR’s range consists of large premium 4x4s, heavy gas-guzzling machines mainly sold with diesel engines, such as the Range Rover and Discovery.

The five- to seven-seater X-Trail, the largest in Nissan’s fleet, is also predominantly sold in diesel. Furthermore, the Sunderland plant that was at the centre of Nissan’s U-turn, exports more than 50 per cent of its cars to Europe.

Both announcements hinged on whether there will be strong demand for diesel cars in the future. Current evidence indicates the answer to that is no — especially in Europe, the largest market for diesel cars.

Recent figures from ACEA, the European auto industry association, show a market battered by the fallout from dieselgate — the VW scandal surrounding the manipulation of diesel emission tests.

“Carmakers were wrong footed,” said Patrick Hummel, head of auto research at UBS. “They bet heavily on diesel being the technology that would allow them to meet tighter emissions standards. But the fall in demand [post VW scandal] took them by surprise, nobody had that on their screen,” he added.

Diesel sales in the EU fell by about one-fifth in 2018, having already dropped 8 per cent the previous year. Just two years ago, one in two new cars bought was diesel. By contrast, today’s diesel share of new car sales is down to 35.9 per cent.

Ireland, Italy and Portugal remain the only three markets in the EU where diesel cars still outsell their petrol variants. Five years ago that number was 13. In the UK, the picture is worse still, with sales falling 29.1 per cent in 2018.

The road ahead doesn’t look any smoother either. Governments are committed to making their cities “greener”.

Paris, Madrid and Athens have all agreed to outlaw diesel vehicles from the centre of their cities by 2025, while other cities such as London have widened restrictions on older, more polluting cars.

IHS Markit, the data and analytics company, forecasts that diesel sales in Europe will crash to just 4.2m units in 2021, down from 5.1m units this year.

“It does not make sense to invest in diesel, there’s no business case, it will only be a niche market and carmakers cannot make money without scale,” said Mr Hummel.