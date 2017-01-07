Trump shadow looms over Detroit motor industry gathering

As the world’s carmakers gather in Detroit for the leading US automotive trade show, which opens on Sunday, the question at the forefront of everyone’s mind will be what to do about the country’s next president.

Donald Trump has repeatedly lambasted companies that use Mexico to manufacture cars for the US market, including a series of tweets about General Motors’ Chevrolet Cruze and plans for a Toyota plant south of the border.

But three big carmakers responded to Mr Trump in sharply different ways last week: Ford pulled plans for a $1.6bn Mexican site, while GM and Toyota politely informed the president-elect they would not change course.

The many other carmakers who manufacture in Mexico are now bracing themselves for their own Trump moments and putting their minds to how they might respond.

Carlos Ghosn, the chief executive of Renault-Nissan, told the Financial Times last week that carmakers are scrutinising Mr Trump’s comments and waiting for him to set out clear rules for them to follow.

“Everybody’s paying attention,” he said. “We’re all in the same boat.”

Mexico’s car industry has ballooned in the past two decades because of unfettered access to the US market under the North American Free Trade Agreement, a treaty Mr Trump vowed to renegotiate as part of his campaign pledge to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US. About 82 per cent of Mexico’s 2.7m exported vehicles went to the US in 2015.

Almost every car manufacturer selling in the US operates plants in Mexico because of its low cost base, from Ford and Chrysler to Nissan, Volkswagen and Honda. Several manufacturers, including BMW, Daimler and Kia are building new capacity in the country.

Senior executives from all of the manufacturers will be attending the North American International Auto Show this week — one of the few times a year the nomadic executives congregate under the same roof.

While the show’s ostensible purpose is to show off the latest electric, driverless or connected technology, the vehicles are unlikely to be the main focus.

The “Trump question” will be the “number one” topic of discussion at the show, suggests Chris McNally, an auto analyst at Evercore ISI, followed by questions about whether the US car cycle has peaked and new technologies.

He expects carmakers to attempt to ingratiate themselves with the incoming president by publicising investment decisions that would have been made anyway in a sop to Mr Trump.

“Every time they do something, even if they may have been going to do it anyway, they are going to tout it,” he said. “It’ll be a case of you do it, you spin it and Trump banks it.”

While Mr Trump’s behaviour has been unusual for a US politician, analysts say the industry has plenty of experience with governments that combine a centralised, top-down approach with threats to penalise those who do not manufacture inside its borders.

Carmakers operating in China must work with a local company and agree to build plants in the country — with exact locations often determined for them by government officials. Global companies routinely acquiesce in order to gain access to the world’s largest — and among the fastest-growing — car markets.

Mr Trump’s tweets warning companies not to manufacture vehicles for the US market in Mexico are drawing comparisons with that approach.

“There are certainly parallels,” said Robin Zhu, a Hong Kong-based analyst for Bernstein who covers the Chinese auto industry. “His approach may seem scattergun, but Trump is doing this as a matter of policy.”

Analysts say the China example shows that carmakers can cope with government strictures — as long as the rules are clear.

“These are smart multinational companies, that are used to complex tax and regulation. They will react and adjust production accordingly over the medium term,” Mr McNally said.

Mr Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on imported cars but some Republicans in Congress are starting to push back. That may make companies more willing to stand their ground if they feel individually targeted by tweets and threats, analysts suggest.

That proved true last week in the cases of Toyota and GM, as the latter highlighted its investments in the US and pointed out that the vast majority of its Cruze cars are made in the US.

“There is more room [in the US than China] for the car company to point out they employ people in the US and try and reason with the US government,” said Mr Zhu. “I expect them all to try. Quite whether they succeed is another question.”