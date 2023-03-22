Martin Wolf on why banks fail and what to do about it
Credit Suisse… Silicon Valley Bank… Signature Bank… First Republic… After weeks of breaking headlines about banks in crisis, we are taking a big picture look at the sector with the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf. In this episode, he explains why banks fail, and lays out the four paths that banking reform could take in the future.
For further reading:
Banks are designed to fail — and they do
US capitalism is ‘breaking down before our eyes’, says Ken Griffin
How the Swiss ‘trinity’ forced UBS to save Credit Suisse
Four ways to fix the bank problem
