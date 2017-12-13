Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

iZettle, the fastest growing Swedish payments group, has raised an extra €40m in funding as it prepares for a potential stock market listing next year.

The investment by the Fourth National Swedish Pension Fund (AP4), early-stage venture capital firm Dawn and existing shareholders values iZettle at about SKr8bn ($950m), according to Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri.

That would mark a sharp increase from two years ago when the Stockholm-based company — known for its small credit card readers — was valued at about $500m. iZettle declined to comment on the valuation.

The company is in the top 25 fastest-growing businesses in Europe having expanded from its Nordic base into countries such as the UK, Mexico and Brazil. It says it will use the new funds in part on product innovation as it seeks to offer small businesses help beyond payments.

“iZettle is currently in an extensive expansion phase and has a unique position to make a difference for millions of small businesses. Through today’s announcement we’re able to allocate additional resources in order to accelerate our ambitious growth plan and product innovation,” said Jacob de Geer, co-founder and chief executive.

Mr de Geer founded iZettle in 2010 after his entrepreneur ex-wife could not accept credit card payments from potential customers at a trade fair. Its devices are now used by thousands of merchants, from dentists to homeless people selling magazines.

The lossmaking company has raised more than $200m from investors including MasterCard, American Express and Santander. It has said that the company was preparing for an IPO as early as 2018, although also that such a move would depend on market conditions.

Payments is one of the strong suits of European fintech companies with Klarna, another Swedish start-up, the most highly-valued on the continent due to its strong presence in online shopping. US start-ups are also beginning to target Europe, with rival Square starting to operate this year in the UK.

iZettle has moved on from merely offering card readers to other services for small businesses including invoicing, cash advances and sales analytics as well as a commerce platform that includes payment by cash or Apple Pay.

Per Colleen, head of fundamental equities at AP4, said: “We invest heavily in companies contributing to sustainable economic growth and are impressed by how iZettle has levelled the playing field for small businesses.”

Josh Bell, general partner at Dawn, added: “iZettle gives small businesses the digital tools they need to gain the competitive edge against big corporations, which is crucial in today’s technology driven market place. The company is a true disrupter.”