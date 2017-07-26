Nintendo results blast past expectations thanks to stellar Switch

Nintendo swung to profit in the first full quarter since the well-received launch of its Switch gaming console, with net profit more than double expectations.

The company’s video game players, a hybrid of traditional home console and handheld gaming device, has flown off shelves since its launch on March 3, sending the group’s share price up 45.8 per cent year-to-date.

This positions the group as the 15th-largest listed company in Japan by market cap, ahead of Mizuho Financial Group and Nissan.

With a number of big-title releases due through the remainder of this year, the Switch gives Nintendo its best shot in years to stay at the centre of the global video games market, which generated about $100bn in sales in 2016.

Despite the Switch’s popularity, the maker of the Super Mario, Legend of Zelda and Pokemon series held steady on its April forecast for a net profit of ¥45bn in the 12 months ending March 2018, which is seen as typically conservative by analysts’ reckoning but could give some leeway owing to production shortages of the flagship device.

Nintendo reported a 148 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to ¥154bn ($1.39bn) in the three months ended June 30.

Revenues were down 13.4 per cent from the two-year high in the March quarter but were comfortably ahead of analysts’ median forecast of ¥136.5bn, according to Thomson Reuters. The company sold 1.97m Switch consoles during the quarter.

Net profit jumped to ¥21.3bn, up from a loss of ¥400m three months earlier, and well ahead of the median analyst forecast of ¥8.9bn.

Priced at $300, the Switch is Nintendo’s fastest-selling console. Almost five months into its lifespan, 4.7m units have been sold globally, or a little less than half of the official 10m target Nintendo estimates it will shift by Christmas. In May, the company ordered a production increase.

Estimating supply shortages could still be tricky, but “in contrast, we see an abundance of catalysts toward the end of 2017 and expect the momentum of hardware sales to accelerate from the second quarter,” said Haruka Mori, an analyst at JPMorgan.

Earnings for the current quarter will include sales of the recently released Splatoon 2, a sequel to the popular and colourful shooting game based on paint-squirting humanoids that transform into squid, as well as a new Pokemon game.

The eagerly awaited Super Mario Odyssey will launch worldwide in the latter part of the fiscal third quarter.

Income from mobile games was ¥16.2bn in the three months to June 30, up 450 per cent from a year ago and just before the launch of the Pokémon Go that spurred hopes Nintendo, a long-time holdout on smartphone games, might bring its wide suite of video game characters to mobile devices.

The company’s share price closed 1.3 per cent higher on Wednesday at ¥33,770 ahead of the earnings release.