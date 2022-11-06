Direct air carbon capture - taking carbon dioxide straight out of the air around us - sounds like science fiction. In this episode of Tech Tonic Pilita Clark visits Iceland to meet the engineers and scientists at the forefront of thisnewtech. Can carbon capture scale up quick enough to have an impact on climate change, or is it just an excuse to allow fossil fuel companies and emitters to keep polluting?

Tech Tonic is presented by Pilita Clark. Edwin Lane is senior producer. Produced by Josh Gabert-Doyon. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design by Breen Turner and Samantha Giovinco, with original music from Metaphor Music. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

