When deciding what skincare to pack for a holiday, you might be tempted to think only about the destination. But, as an international facialist and a frequent flier, my advice is: start with the journey. Remember to protect against transepidermal water loss (TEWL). Daily evaporation of water vapour through our skin contributes to problems such as acne, dermatitis and psoriasis – this is exacerbated by the drying effects of the flight cabin’s recirculated air. Apply a sheet mask like La Mer The Hydrating Facial on the plane as your protective hydration lock.

Don’t let air cabin pressure exacerbate eye bags. Come June 2024, major UK airports could have snazzy new 3D baggage scanners that will hopefully see the 100ml in-flight rule scrapped. But one habit of mine that won’t be changing is packing a compact eye product in my hand luggage. Choose a serum or gel-like formula – concentrated actives in serums tend to absorb faster – such as La Prairie Essence Of Skin Caviar Eye Complex to smooth the look of fine lines and reduce puffiness.

Whether you’re heading to a beach, for a city break or to the slopes, SPF is the most important thing to pack. Apply, and reapply every two hours – especially after swimming or sweating. The Japanese are known for their advanced sun protection, making the lightweight Clé de Peau Beauté UV Protective Cream SPF 50+ my pick for the face. This moisturising formula blends into skin without leaving a white cast. For the whole body, Caudalíe’s Very High Protection Sun Water 50+ spray is a good way to top up with a quick spritz.

Warmer weather means more perspiration, which can react with sebum (oil), environmental pollutants and make-up to trigger breakouts. Cleansing both morning and night with a sulphate-free formula such as Omorovicza Travel Cleansing Foam removes grime without stripping the skin of its protective oils.

Changes in climate, plus more alcohol and late nights, can also compromise the skin barrier, which can lead to rosacea flare-ups, dryness or breakouts. Pack RéVive Sensitif Calming Serum to wear under moisturiser; its bio-renewal peptide helps to soothe irritation, redness and other signs of skin stress.

Finally, I personally thank the skin gods for Noble Panacea’s clinically tested and soon-to-be patented formula in its skin saviour set, which is especially valuable when I’m travelling. The Brilliant Discovery Ritual is made up of 7 doses of radiance serum, eye cream, moisturiser and overnight cream, which hydrate and strengthen skin. Each comes in handy sachets that are perfect for packing.

