The decision by Belarus to divert a plane to Minsk to arrest a dissident journalist was intended to send a message to opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko, whose 27 years in office have seen him dubbed Europe’s last dictator. However, the act has renewed international condemnation and calls for sanctions against the Lukashenko regime. In this episode Gideon talks to Katia Glod, a Belarusian political consultant, about what happens next now that the world is watching Belarus.

