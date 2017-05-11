Petroleo Brasileiro

Petrobras posts best quarterly results in two years

Fast FT

by: Andres Schipani

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras continued its upward trend after delivering its best quarterly results in two years on Thursday.

The company reported a net income of R$4.45bn, a considerable turnaround after a R$1.25bn loss in the same period last year.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA was up 19 per cent in the quarter, reaching R$25.25bn versus the R$21.19bn bagged in the first three months of 2016.

Through a strategy of asset sales, reduced investments and cost-cutting, the company’s chief executive Pedro Parente — the former Brazil head of US-based agricultural group Bunge, who took the reins the oil giant almost a year ago — is seeking to turn around the embattled company’s fortunes.

Petrobras has been hit by a double whammy of lower oil prices and a sweeping corruption scandal that has shaken Brazil’s business and political class. It already reversed its losses in the fourth quarter of 2016, reporting a profit of R$2.51bn compared with a loss during the previous three months.

Chart courtesy of Petrobras.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.