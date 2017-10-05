This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The idea of what counts as a robot is becoming catholic. Do we stack our plates in the dishwash-bot? Heat water with a robo-kettle? In the brave world of financial technology, five products on a website is now a “robo investment service” in the words of Aviva, the giant insurance company which has just bought one.

The 18-month-old start-up selling the majority stake for an undisclosed sum is Wealthify, which has attracted 10,000 UK customers with a simple proposition. It offers five different portfolios built from cheap index funds. Customers decide if they are Cautious, Tentative, Confident, Ambitious or Adventurous, and save via an online interface.

What the deal illustrates is the running search for the alchemic combination of brand, product and price which attracts savers. Four years ago it was multi-strategy funds, with Aviva Investors paying up to lure Euan Munro from Standard Life, where he had overseen the flagship Global Absolute Return Strategy.

Today, websites are in vogue. Aviva follows the example of rival LV, which has a majority stake in Wealth Wizards; BlackRock, which owns FutureAdvisor; and Allianz, which invested in MoneyFarm. Wealthify will be offered to the 6m customers who already have an extensive choice of direct investments through the more pedestrian website, MyAviva.

The fear motivating all of those deals is the threat of fintech. By targeting a single product, a start-up can offer a cheaper and easier alternative to bloated institutions doing many things. Asset management may be especially vulnerable because index funds have made it easy and cheap to diversify. Fees rest on the notion it is all complex, and should continue to fall.

Yet in terms of client numbers, the rise of disrupters has been slow going. The incumbents already have the customers, and they will simply buy any business that shows promise, robotic or not.

