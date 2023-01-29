This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

AQA Component 1, Section 3.1.1.5: Devolution: debate around devolution in England

Edexcel Component 2, Section 1.4: The extent to which devolution should be extended in England

Background: what you need to know

The article reports that the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is considering an increase in the power of elected mayors in England, giving them more control over spending. This is in response to complaints over the way that central government has allocated funding as part of its bid to reduce inequality between different regions. The Scottish and Welsh Parliaments possess powers over taxation that are currently denied to English authorities. This would represent a significant extension of devolution.

Click to read the articles below and then answer the questions:

Hunt examines new fiscal powers for mayors in England

Follow the link to ‘English devolution’ for further information on this topic.

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1

‘Devolution should be further extended in England.’ Analyse and evaluate this statement. In your answer you should draw on material from across the whole range of your course of study in Politics. [25 marks]

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 2

Evaluate the argument that devolution should be further extended in England. In your answer you should draw on relevant knowledge and understanding of the study of Component 1: UK politics and core political ideas. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks] TIP: A possible synoptic link is with the ideas and policies of the main UK political parties. Both parties are showing a renewed interest in English devolution. The Conservative government plans to deliver devolution deals to new regions including East Anglia and the north-east. Labour is competing with the Conservatives to offer greater economic devolution. Both parties need to appeal to voters in the north and midlands in what used to be called ‘red wall’ seats, who (temporarily?) transferred their support from Labour to the Conservatives at the 2019 general election.

Graham Goodlad, Portsmouth High School