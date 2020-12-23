Business, culpable for the 2008-09 crisis, bears no blame for this year’s downturn. But widespread financial distress — and a swath of job losses — prompted many chief executives to share modestly in the pain. Temporary salary cuts were often highlighted in company announcements. Unaltered incentive schemes, however, were rarely mentioned. Salary losses were sometimes covered by discretionary awards. The executive gravy train has suffered only temporary delays.

Pay sacrifices by US bosses mirrored downturns in economic sectors. Travel, leisure and retail bore the brunt. Oscar Munoz took action in March, pledging to forgo an entire quarter’s worth of pay. The United Airlines boss was the first of almost 500 Russell 3000 chief executives to take pay reductions worth $173m this year, says the Stanford University.

FTSE 100 heads followed suit. About a third took salary reductions. On average the cuts amounted to about a fifth of the total. Changes to performance-based pay formulas have been less forthcoming, although returns have slumped in some industries, automatically trimming awards.

About 100 US companies changed annual bonus plans. Few made tweaks to long-term incentive plans. About 40 per cent of the changes made were in favour of bosses, making targets easier to hit. Others were topped up with share option awards.

Edward Stack, chief of Dick’s Sporting Goods, announced a token salary reduction shortly before putting 40,000 staff on unpaid leave. But losses for Mr Stack were more than offset with an additional 1m share options granted just days before. Dick’s made the largest award of the 50 US groups identified by the Financial Times to have handed out shares in compensation for reduced executive pay.

Rising tech pay had the strongest justification from share price performance. The bosses of Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple were among the highest-paid US chief executives in 2019. Tim Steiner of UK grocery logistics tech group Ocado was the highest-paid boss in the FTSE 100. Expect tech bosses to continue leading pay tables this year.

