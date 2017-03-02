Trump muddies the waters on import tax plan

Donald Trump’s refusal to take a clear position on a controversial import tax is perpetuating uncertainty over tax reform and underscoring divisions in the administration and Congress over policies rooted in economic nationalism.

With business desperate for a tax overhaul but specific sectors worried about being hurt, Mr Trump’s elliptical remarks this week on tax — his first big economic test — have muddied the waters for markets struggling to gauge the chances of change.

The president’s mixed messages have become emblematic of how his leadership style and reluctance to get involved in policy details is hampering efforts to advance his agenda on Capitol Hill and overcome his party’s ideological divisions.

In his speech to Congress on Tuesday, Mr Trump voiced the “America first” complaint that US exports were taxed more than imports coming into the country, but he declined to say how he thought that problem should be solved.

The ambiguity did not stop both sides of the debate over the import tax — also known as a “border adjustment” in a plan devised in the House of Representatives — from spinning his remarks as a positive signal for themselves.

There are certain aspects the president likes about the concept of a border adjusted tax. There are certain aspects that he’s very concerned about

Kevin Brady, the Republican lawmaker in charge of the plan, said the president was “obviously on the same page” as himself. Retailers, which face potentially devastating tax bills as big importers, said Mr Trump seemed to be hinting at the case for targeted tariffs, not a new tax.

Rohit Kumar, a former aide to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell who is now at PwC, said: “I don’t think the vagueness or lack of specificity on border adjustment was an accident. These were well-planned, well-executed remarks. I think they did what they sought to achieve.”

The import tax, which would be coupled with a tax exemption for US exports, has been billed by supporters as a tool of economic nationalism that would achieve the president’s goal of creating jobs by stopping companies from abandoning America.

But the ardent backing of Paul Ryan, the Republican speaker of the House, has been met with resistance from some Republicans in the Senate, who worry about consumers being asked to pay more for food, clothing, electronics, petrol and other imports.

“I have some real reservations about it, but I’m open to good ideas from wherever they come,” said Orrin Hatch, the top tax writer in the Senate, this week. “All I can say is I think it’s got a long way to go and it’s going to be a difficult matter to get through both bodies.”

Similar divisions have emerged within the Trump administration. Wilbur Ross, commerce secretary, and Peter Navarro, head of a new National Trade Council, are in favour of a border adjusted tax. Gary Cohn, head of the National Economic Council, is against it.

Related article Trump’s stealthy deregulation delights business Investors are optimistic because Congress is not the only game in town

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, said before Mr Trump’s speech: “There are certain aspects the president likes about the concept of a border adjusted tax. There are certain aspects that he’s very concerned about.”

Mr Kumar said the White House would not want to endorse any House proposal if it was clear the Senate would balk at it.

“You don’t want to have the House unveil and endorse and have the Senate dismiss it out of hand. That really doesn’t work for the president,” he said.

But he added: “I think the White House’s first, second and third choices are to try to find a way to work within the House framework. There is no tax reform if the House fails.”

Mr Brady, chair of the tax-writing House ways and means committee, said “it’s important for us to have one plan going forward together” and to deliver it this year. He added that he was exploring ways to phase in changes to allay the concerns of retailers, oil refiners and carmakers.

“So we’ve got some work to do. But, look, we’re grinding it out in a positive way,” he said.

Additional reporting by Sam Fleming in Washington