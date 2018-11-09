Thank you for your help!

Republican rally US president Donald Trump attends a rally of his supporters at the Missoula International Airport in Montana

© Victoria Jones/AP

Remembrance Poppies fall through the atrium of the Lloyd’s of London building during the Armistice commemoration service

© Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty

Boat-burning festival A 13-metre ancient warship model made of paper and wood is set on fire to ward off evil, during the Pingtung Wang Yeh Boat-Burning Festival in Taiwan

© Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Flagged up Russian soldiers in historical uniforms rehearse for the anniversary of a 1941 parade, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at Moscow’s Red Square

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rallying the troops Former US president Barack Obama greets Democratic volunteers in a surprise appearance in Fairfax Station, Virginia

© Reuters

Into the blue A Chinese J-10B fighter jet performs at the Zhuhai air show in Guangdong province

© Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Remembering the Somme Volunteers from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Anglians help to lay some of the 72,396 shrouded figures that form part of the ‘Shroud of the Somme’ exhibition at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

© Delcia Lopez/Reuters

Building a wall Soldiers put up razor wire for a military encampment near the US-Mexico border in Donna, Texas

© Eranga Jayawardena/AP

Catch me if you can A police officer attempts to catch a streaker during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Galle, Sri Lanka

© Eric Miller/Reuters

Victory call Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar takes a selfie with supporters after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Accosted A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN’s Jim Acosta as he questions Mr Trump during a news conference at the White House following Tuesday’s midterm elections

© Shaukat Ahmed / AFP

Strike a pose Indian children dressed as the Hindu deities Rama and Sita take a selfie at an event to celebrate the Diwali festival in Ajmer in west Rajasthan