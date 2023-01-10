The White House is facing calls from the US Congress to expel former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro after Sunday’s insurrection, France is set to present a draft law that will raise the country’s retirement age. Plus, the FT’s Sun Yu explains why China is restricting certain domestic companies from going public.

Mentioned in this podcast:

White House under pressure to expel Jair Bolsonaro after Brazil protests

Beijing blocks listings of ‘red light’ companies to steer funding to strategic sectors

‘We must work longer’: Macron prepares for fight over French pensions reform

Access 50 per cent off of a digital subscription FT.com/briefingsale

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com