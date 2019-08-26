Activists from Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star party have threatened to desert the movement if its leaders enter a coalition government with the opposition Democratic party, as the two race to form a new administration and avoid early elections.

Following the collapse of the 14-month-old coalition between Five Star and the far-right League last week, Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella has given the parties until Tuesday to make progress towards forming a stable government. If they fail to do so, he is expected to call snap elections.

Luigi Di Maio, leader of Five Star, has said he is considering an alliance with the centre-left PD. This has aroused fury among Five Star activists, who see the PD as a central part of the discredited establishment they have long promised to sweep aside.

Longtime supporters of the web-based Five Star movement have warned the party leadership against compromising on their ideals and said the movement would not survive such a coalition. One wrote on Mr Di Maio’s Facebook page: “You are digging a grave with the PD, we will lose millions of votes and mine will be the first”. Another wrote: “You were supposed to be the change, but now you want to ally with those you have always fought against.”

Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister and leader of League, had called for elections in an effort to cash in on his party’s rising poll ratings at the expense of his erstwhile coalition partners.

But the majority of parliamentarians are wary of fresh elections in which they may lose their seats. With the largest party in parliament, Five Star is in the strongest position when it comes to forming a new government. This would avoid the need for a poll in the run-up to a difficult budget in which Italy needs to make cuts of at least €23bn to avoid a rise in VAT and possible infraction procedures by the EU.

Five Star have called on us for years to fight against the PD. Now they cannot suddenly ask us to support them

Five Star have also haemorrhaged support since coming to power 14 months ago as part of a coalition with League, and new elections could lead to many MPs losing their seats. While they currently hold 32 per cent of seats in parliament, a poll on Sunday put support for them at 16 per cent.

But in the WhatsApp chats used by the base to communicate “almost everyone” is against the hypothetical agreement with the PD, Rome-based Five Star activist Massimo Lazzari told the Financial Times. “The PD are too pro-Euro, too liberal,” he said.

The resistance to an alliance is emotional, he acknowledged. “Five Star have called on us for years to fight against the PD. Now they cannot suddenly ask us to support them.” Five Star’s performance in government has disappointed many of its supporters, he said. “There is a loss of trust. They have not been capable of managing the relationship with League. For months they [League] criticised us. Government has lost credibility,” he said.

Five Star has put forward a list of 10 policy points for any future coalition and demanded that current prime minister Giuseppe Conte, whose popularity with the public is high, stay on as prime minister.

Some activists such as Emilio Rodolfo Caputo, from Tor Bella Monaca in Rome, called for the decision to be put to the vote by Five Star members, on their direct democracy online voting platform, known as Rousseau. Last year the decision to ally with the League was approved by 94 per cent of its members. For Mr Caputo, an alliance would only be tolerable on Five Star’s terms. He said: “There are so many difficulties. The alliance would be impossible, unless they respect our programme [of legislation] and accept that Conte will return as prime minister. For us he is irreplaceable.”

Jacopo Iacoboni, author of The Execution: Five Star from Movement to Government, said the Five Star leadership would be unlikely to consult their members for fear that they would reject the proposed partnership.

“The PD is synonymous with the establishment and combating the PD was one of the battle cries of the movement . . . They built the party as anti-PD. After that it’s difficult to explain to voters why you are allied with them.”

The second round of consultations between party leaders will start on Tuesday. Mr Mattarella has asked for indications of progress from party leaders by 7pm Monday in order to schedule the consultations.