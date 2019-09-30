Jamie Oliver received a £5.2m dividend payout despite profits across his restaurant, food and media group almost halving last year as the celebrity chef’s UK chain collapsed.

Profit before tax across the group, covering restaurant, licensing and media operations, fell from £14.5m in 2017 to £8m in the year to the end of 2018 as a result of £9.9m exceptional costs from the failure.

Jamie’s Italian went into administration in May after a rapid expansion resulted in high rent and business rates. Between 2015 and 2016 the chain fell from a £2.4m pre-tax profit to a £9.9m pre-tax loss.

The parent company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation — its preferred measure of performance — of £17.8m in 2018, an increase of 4.9 per cent on the previous year.

Mr Oliver injected £25m of his own money into the UK restaurant business before it collapsed. More than 1,000 employees lost their jobs.

The strength of the Jamie Oliver portfolio allowed the group to weather the challenges of 2018

Casual dining groups in the UK have suffered in recent years as private equity fuelled expansion has led to over-saturation of the market. A combination of higher rents, rates and staff costs and a switch by consumers to food delivery has resulted in chains including Prezzo, Giraffe and Byron Burger undertaking insolvency processes.

This month the healthy eating chain Abokado was the latest to announce it would undertake a debt restructuring process citing “unanticipated” market dynamics and online bank fraud, which the company said it was investigating.

Paul Hunt, chief executive of Jamie Oliver Holdings, said that “the strength of the Jamie Oliver portfolio allowed the group to weather the challenges of 2018 meaning that we were able to deliver a resilient set of results”.

Despite the failure of the UK business, the group has continued to expand the restaurant brand overseas through a franchise model. It opened three new sites in 2018 in Portugal, Dubai and Qatar.

“International expansion is going to become a bigger and bigger theme with UK restaurant groups,” said Graeme Smith, managing director of AlixPartners. “A strong British brand in the right market travels well, particularly in gateway cities.”

The international business, which was a subsidiary of the UK restaurant group until last May, has taken on £22.5m of outstanding debt from the UK chain. It fell from a £2.2m pre-tax profit in 2017 to a £6.5m loss as a result.

Profits at the group’s licensing arm, which includes the chef’s sandwich and healthy food ranges with Shell and Tesco, were down 16 per cent to £5.5m due to discontinued promotions and damage to the brand from the restaurant chain’s closure.

Mr Oliver and his wife, who jointly own Jamie Oliver Holdings, received a £5.2m dividend, down from £8.6m in 2017.