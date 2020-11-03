Biden ahead in latest polls
Oliver Ralph
As election day dawns in the US, Joe Biden is ahead in the polls as he has been throughout the campaign.
FT analysis of the latest polls shows that Mr Biden has solid support in 18 states which would give him 203 electoral college votes. President Trump, by contrast, has solid support in 15 states which would give him 77 votes in the electoral college.
There’s a lot to play for in between that though, and to win either of the candidates needs 270 electoral votes.
Big battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas will be particularly important. The race is also close in Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia with the candidates polling within two percentage points of each other.
Welcome to the Financial Times’ live coverage of the US election.
As the US votes for its next president, we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest developments, from voter turnout to comments from the candidates, before bringing you all the results as they come in.
We’ll also have reaction from around the world as the election progresses, and the latest news from the financial markets as investors and traders digest the speculation and the results.
