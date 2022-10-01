FT Weekend: Jamaica Kincaid and Enuma Okoro on writing
Writer Jamaica Kincaid is one of the best known writers on race and colonialism in the US. Her writing is biting and fearless, and she’s been a keen observer of her native Antigua and the US since publishing her first essay in 1973. This week she joins Lilah together with the FT’s Enuma Okoro in a recording made at the recent FT Weekend Festival in London. Then we share some conversations we had in person with listeners during the festival.
Links and mentions from the episode:
– Full recording of the conversation with Jamaica and Enuma: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOB10hGIhwM&t=2s
-Jamaica’s classic book A Small Place about Antigua: https://tinyurl.com/mshm32ha
-A great recent essay by Jamaica Kincaid on gardening: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/09/07/the-disturbances-of-the-garden
-Enuma’s essay on pleasure: https://tinyurl.com/59eda3vm
-And another on how our spaces shape us: https://tinyurl.com/ycxt2uv4
