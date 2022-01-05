Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Chinese banks rushed to meet their annual state-imposed lending quotas last month by buying up low-risk financial instruments, a divided EU has demanded a role in next week’s negotiations with Russia over the Ukraine crisis, and travel stocks rose sharply on Tuesday. Plus, the FT’s Frankfurt correspondent, Joe Miller, explains why the German city of Mainz wants to hang onto the vaccine maker BioNTech.

Chinese banks buy up low-risk financial instruments amid concern over economy

Travel and leisure stocks surge as Omicron disruption fears fade

EU demands seat at Ukraine talks as Russia prepares to meet US and Nato

German city reaps tax windfall from BioNTech’s Covid vaccine success

