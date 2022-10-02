Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Opportunity cost, demand and supply, externalities, government intervention

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Video: Food and fuel compete for farmland | FT Food Revolution

  • Explain the concept of opportunity cost using the case study provided

  • How is the price mechanism working to persuade more farmers to grow food rather than crops for biofuel?

  • Explain how imperfect information is creating problems when deciding whether biofuel is good for the environment

  • Explain how government intervention is distorting price signals when it comes to resource allocation

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article