Economics class video: Food and fuel compete for farmland
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.
Specification:
Opportunity cost, demand and supply, externalities, government intervention
Explain the concept of opportunity cost using the case study provided
How is the price mechanism working to persuade more farmers to grow food rather than crops for biofuel?
Explain how imperfect information is creating problems when deciding whether biofuel is good for the environment
Explain how government intervention is distorting price signals when it comes to resource allocation
Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast