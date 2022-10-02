This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Opportunity cost, demand and supply, externalities, government intervention

Explain the concept of opportunity cost using the case study provided

How is the price mechanism working to persuade more farmers to grow food rather than crops for biofuel?

Explain how imperfect information is creating problems when deciding whether biofuel is good for the environment

Explain how government intervention is distorting price signals when it comes to resource allocation

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast