11 great walks – all over the world

Take a hike with the best of FT Weekend travel

© Getty Images
The beautiful north: wide skies and empty sands in Northumberland

As crowds of staycationers flock to Cornwall and Devon, Neville Hawcock heads in the opposite direction

Stranded in paradise: a spring awakening amid the Welsh hills

Locked down alone in a remote valley, one Londoner is discovering something like freedom

Scotland’s future: the view from the Highlands

On a walk through the Highlands, Kapka Kassabova maps a shifting mental landscape post-Brexit

Autumn walking in the Aeolian Islands

There is still time for a blast of sun and sea air before winter takes hold 

The plate outdoors: dining and hiking in the Black Forest

The small collection of hamlets in Baiersbronn boasts eight Michelin stars and some of Germany’s finest trails

London walks: gardens and green therapy in Dulwich and East Dulwich

From pretty Dulwich Village, to the Picture Gallery and the park, this rural corner of south-east London is perfect for a summer stroll

More from this Series

Discover Dominica on the Caribbean’s longest hiking route

On the trail of rainforest legend, an explorer’s legacy and the world’s second-biggest hot spring

New York walks: Harlem without the hustle

Strange times in the city that never sleeps, as the locals stroll, meander and gently soak up the greenery

Tokyo walks: Shimokitazawa, the essence of Japan at its coolest

As the country lifts its state of emergency, Leo Lewis dips cautiously back into a revived, rolling party

Trailblazers: the best hikes in Hong Kong

From hard climbs to scenic strolls: four routes to put your best foot forward

Walk this way: augmented reality maps for the international hiker – and more travel tech

The Viewranger app brings the OS map to life – brilliantly