11 great walks – all over the world Take a hike with the best of FT Weekend travel © Getty Images The beautiful north: wide skies and empty sands in Northumberland As crowds of staycationers flock to Cornwall and Devon, Neville Hawcock heads in the opposite direction Stranded in paradise: a spring awakening amid the Welsh hillsLocked down alone in a remote valley, one Londoner is discovering something like freedom Scotland’s future: the view from the HighlandsOn a walk through the Highlands, Kapka Kassabova maps a shifting mental landscape post-Brexit Autumn walking in the Aeolian IslandsThere is still time for a blast of sun and sea air before winter takes hold The plate outdoors: dining and hiking in the Black ForestThe small collection of hamlets in Baiersbronn boasts eight Michelin stars and some of Germany’s finest trails London walks: gardens and green therapy in Dulwich and East DulwichFrom pretty Dulwich Village, to the Picture Gallery and the park, this rural corner of south-east London is perfect for a summer stroll More from this Series Discover Dominica on the Caribbean’s longest hiking routeOn the trail of rainforest legend, an explorer’s legacy and the world’s second-biggest hot spring New York walks: Harlem without the hustleStrange times in the city that never sleeps, as the locals stroll, meander and gently soak up the greenery Tokyo walks: Shimokitazawa, the essence of Japan at its coolestAs the country lifts its state of emergency, Leo Lewis dips cautiously back into a revived, rolling party Trailblazers: the best hikes in Hong KongFrom hard climbs to scenic strolls: four routes to put your best foot forward Walk this way: augmented reality maps for the international hiker – and more travel tech The Viewranger app brings the OS map to life – brilliantly