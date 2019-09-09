Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A study found that nearly 40 per cent of worldwide foreign direct investment is used as a vehicle for financial engineering to minimise companies’ tax liabilities, and British Airways cancelled about 50 mostly UK-bound flights on Sunday as the airline braces for a two-day pilot strike. Plus, exports from China fell in August as the country’s trade dispute with the US took a heavier than expected toll on the manufacturing sector and Saudi Arabia has removed energy minister Khalid al-Falih, one of the most powerful figures in the global oil industry. Also, the FT’s Jim Pickard previews the week ahead in UK politics and what it could mean for Brexit.

