The US has lodged fresh criminal charges against Mike Lynch, founder of British software company Autonomy, with new counts of securities fraud that could add to the 20 years of jail time he was already facing if convicted.

The latest charges come as Mr Lynch prepares to fight a $5bn civil fraud suit brought by Hewlett-Packard, which claimed it was misled over its acquisition of Autonomy in 2011. The civil case is due to start in the High Court in London on Monday.

The US and HP have accused Mr Lynch and other former Autonomy figures of artificially inflating the software company’s revenues and earnings. The former executives have denied the claims, and Mr Lynch has argued that HP used the allegations to cover up its own mismanagement of Autonomy after the acquisition.

The Department of Justice first filed charges last November against Mr Lynch and Stephen Chamberlain, the company’s former vice-president of finance. At the time, the prosecutors listed fourteen counts of wire fraud and conspiracy.

The new indictment, filed in federal court in San Francisco, includes a further count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, along with one count of securities fraud and one of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

According to the latest charges, Mr Lynch and Mr Chamberlain tried to cover up the alleged crime as late as last November, through stealing or destroying HP documents, misleading investigators, and using “hush money” and other benefits to silence potential witnesses.

The payments include $4.2m that the US says Mr Lynch used last year to buy shares from Sushovan Hussain, Autonomy’s former chief financial officer. Mr Hussain was convicted in a San Francisco court last April over his part in the alleged fraud and is still awaiting sentencing

The shares were in a private company backed by Mr Lynch’s venture capital firm, Invoke Capital. Prosecutors in that case have been trying to get a court order forcing Invoke to turn over records that could reveal more about Mr Lynch’s relationship with his former chief financial officer in the seven years since HP first levelled its accusations.

The new charge of securities fraud against Mr Lynch and Mr Chamberlain carries a potential prison sentence of 25 years, while the conspiracy charge has a maximum five-year penalty. Judges in the US have considerable discretion over whether people convicted of multiple crimes should serve any sentences consecutively or concurrently.