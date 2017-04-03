Carnage in St Petersburg, the $2tn Saudi Aramco question and why slang and aircraft do not mix

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

There was carnage and confusion in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city, after a deadly bomb blast on a metro train. The national anti-terrorism committee said 11 people had died, with another 45 being treated in hospital. A second, unexploded bomb was later found at Vosstaniya Square station. The “self-made unexploded explosive device” was detected and defused.

Police initially said the device had been left on the train, and that a search was under way for two people suspected of organising and carrying out the attack. Later, Russia media reported that the suspected attacker was in his 20s and from central Asia but there are still conflicting reports as to whether the blast was caused by a suicide bomber. (FT, BBC, Guardian)

In the news

Sound the alarm Donald Trump’s warning that he could take unilateral action to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear threat sparked alarm among analysts in Asia over the implications of military conflict with Pyongyang. Meanwhile, North Korea’s nuclear strength appears to have been encapsulated in an online ad for lithium. (FT, NYT)

Bad deal or no deal What would happen if Britain left the EU without a deal? Theresa May is being urged by MPs to find out. (FT)

South Africa downgraded to junk status The rand tumbled after Standard & Poor’s downgraded the country’s credit rating, putting it behind almost all emerging market currencies. (FT)

Tesla roars ahead of Ford The upstart electric carmaker surpassed the US motor pioneer in market value, as investors looked to a future beyond the internal combustion engine. Not all analysts are convinced: “Let’s remember: Ford earns money, lots of it. Tesla does not.” (FT)

Trump and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi break bread The US leader told the Egyptian strongman that he strongly backs Sisi — who has been criticised for human rights violations and a press crackdown — and vowed to work with him to fight terrorism. Here’s a long read on how for many Arab activists, Mr Trump’s election marked the end of the Arab spring. (Reuters, BuzzFeed)

StanChart wants the wealthy Standard Chartered plans to more than double the minimum level of wealth required for private banking clients globally as it targets ultra-rich families. (FT)

70m iPhones please The new iPhone 8 will be waterproof and can be charged wirelessly. And the number of OLED panels Apple has ordered for the handsets to be released this year suggests it believes they will fly off the shelves. Meanwhile, here is a case for not upgrading your iPad if you bought one after 2013. (NAR, WSJ)

It’s a big day for

Syria The EU co-chairs an international conference on Syria as 70 foreign ministers, international organisations and civil society groups gather in Brussels for another attempt to plot a way forward for the war-ravaged country. Neither the Assad regime nor the Syrian opposition has been invited. (WSJ)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Food for thought

The $2tn Saudi Aramco question Lex takes an in-depth look at the IPO of the state-owned oil company, which Riyadh believes is worth the money while investors remain doubtful. (FT)

Uber uses Tetris to push its drivers’ buttons The company is using behavioural science to subtly entice its independent workforce to maximise growth. (NYT)

Slang and planes don’t mix Bad command of aviation lingua franca causes in-flight misunderstandings everywhere. It turns out while foreign pilots and controllers need to improve their English, so do their “dangerously complacent” British counterparts. (FT)

What’s in a name? Quite a lot if it includes the world “jihadi”, say Muslims in the city of Birmingham. It has been dubbed “the jihadi capital” of the UK by some British media after the terrorist attack in Westminster last month. Muslim residents say the label is unfair and misleading. (Al Jazeera)

Digging deep An analysis of 3,000-year-old animal waste confirms that an ancient mining complex in Israel dates to the age of King Solomon. Are these his fabled mines? (NatGeo)

Mapping dark matter The appearance and behaviour of dark matter have been a mystery in astrophysics for almost a century but now the search has taken a step forward with the most detailed map of dark matter in the universe ever created. (Wired)

Video of the day

FT editor talks Trump interview Lionel Barber talks about the highlights of his conversation with the US president. (FT)