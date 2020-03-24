Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Britain’s largest housebuilders are shutting their construction sites despite the government exempting them from a lockdown designed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments are closing hundreds of sites across the country, while Galliard Homes will pause construction in London.

The lockdown, which was announced by prime minister Boris Johnson in a televised address on Monday night, forced the closure of all non-essential shops as the government scrambles to curb the transmission of the virus.

“The health and safety of customers and employees is our number one priority and yesterday we took the decision to temporarily close our 400 offices and sites across the country,” Barratt said on Tuesday.

Taylor Wimpey, which built 15,520 homes last year, said it was “taking this action because we believe it is the right thing to do”.

Following Mr Johnson’s address, Robert Jenrick, the UK housing secretary, tweeted that “if you can work from home, do so. If you are working on site, you can continue to do so. But follow Public Health England guidance on social distancing.”

Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders, said the government’s advice on construction sites had been “anything but clear”.

“Mixed messages are spreading further anxiety at a time when hundreds of small builders face immediate lost earnings, having to make their staff redundant, and seeing their companies go to the wall,” he said.

The fate of construction workers on the sites being closed was uncertain. While some workers are directly employed by the big housebuilders, the majority are contractors or self-employed.

Galliard’s decision to pause construction will impact about 2,500 workers.

“We are a London business and we are taking this action in support of our world class superheroes in the NHS, as they take on the fight of their lives to keep us safe,” said Don O’Sullivan, Galliard’s chief executive.

Rival housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday that it would keep sites open, albeit with stricter precautions.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey and Barratt have lost half of their value in the past month, as the coronavirus hits demand and their supply chains.

Taylor Wimpey has drawn down a £550m credit facility with banks to shore up its finances, suspended its annual dividend and scrapped its financial guidance.