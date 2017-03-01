Zalando’s ‘radical agility’ has made it a rare European tech hit

On Mollstrasse, a street in what used to be communist East Berlin, stands a renovated office building. From 1971 to 1990 it was the headquarters of ADN, East Germany’s official news agency. ADN’s staff specialised in exceptionally tedious propaganda, tapped out year after year until one day the Berlin Wall came down and everyone was out of a job.

Nowadays, the ADN building is home to Zalando Tech, the research arm of Zalando, a high-flying German ecommerce fashion retailer. In terms of sales, Zalando is the largest company of its kind in Europe. The company says it specialises in “radical agility”, a management technique that ADN’s slow-witted dogmatists would never have got their heads around.

Zalando is that rare creature, a European start-up with a touch apparently so Midas-like that it is the leader in its field less than 10 years after its birth. With a share price hovering at about 75 per cent above its €21.50 stock market debut in October 2014, Zalando has a market capitalisation of more than €9bn. This makes it the 10th biggest company on Germany’s Mdax index, the market segment one rung below the blue-chip Dax 30.

Stock market investors in fashion companies can be fickle, as Benetton, the Italian clothing giant that delisted in 2012, knows to its cost. However, those who buy Zalando shares are not doing so purely, or even primarily, because it is a fashion company. Zalando mostly sells the clothes, shoes, sportswear and accessories of other companies — more than 1,500 brands in 15 countries at the latest count. This makes Zalando different from Boohoo and to a lesser extent Asos, its UK-based rivals, which rely more on own-label items.

Rather, investors seem to like Zalando for its stated determination to keep extending the technological frontiers of online sales and marketing. Doubtless they will also see it as a good sign that Kinnevik, the Swedish investment firm, is holding on to its 31.7 per cent stake in Zalando despite having just sold shares in Rocket Internet, the ecommerce incubator that played a part in Zalando’s launch.

Of Zalando’s more than 11,000 employees, about 55 per cent work in warehouses, 35 per cent are in buying and marketing and 10 per cent are in technology. The first group’s importance must not be underestimated. Zalando operates six logistics centres — four in Germany, one each in France and Italy — and plans to open new ones this year in Poland and Sweden. Efficient distribution hubs are essential to Zalando’s game. If it is to compete with Amazon, which promises delivery within an hour in some European cities, Zalando must satisfy customers’ expectations of faster, cheaper and more convenient service.

However, what makes Zalando stand out is its single-minded striving for technological improvement. The company’s founders used Zappos, an online US shoe business bought in 2009 by Amazon, as their model. Yet the management culture at Zalando was recognisably German: meticulous, precise, hierarchical.

A turning point arrived in 2014 when Zalando hired Eric Bowman, a US software designer and manager with useful experience at Gilt Groupe, a New York-based online luxury goods retailer. Mr Bowman’s brainwave — that “radical agility” idea — aims to rein in meddlesome managers in favour of “autonomy, mastery and purpose” for Zalando’s tech teams. To some, this may sound like a recipe for incoherence, not creativity. After Zappos introduced a similar self-management scheme last year, almost one in five of its employees left the company. However, no such disruption seems to have occurred at Zalando.

Perhaps this is because Zalando’s new methods incorporate tried and tested ideas about self-motivation and flexibility in the workplace. The main idea is that innovation comes from small, self-reliant teams, not from employees locked into rigid work procedures and reporting lines. In theory, brilliant engineers will enable Zalando to move beyond simple online retailing and become a one-stop fashion platform connecting designers with customers. For investors, this is an attractive vision. Still, Zalando should keep in mind that technological dazzle is not an end in itself, but a means to sell fashion products — the reason the company exists in the first place.

