In a bull market, be bullish. Fancy oil’s prospects? One choice for the portfolio should be the oil services companies. These tend to have greater volatility of earnings than oil majors, given their sensitivity to the capital spending plans of oil explorers, which wax and wane with oil prices. The snag? The market has priced plenty of growth into the shares of oil services companies.

Services companies help producers, both private and state-owned, explore for hydrocarbons, either on land or in the open sea. It looks as though these service providers have done some good. Proven oil reserves, according to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, have expanded faster than production over the past two decades. As of 2015, enough oil had been discovered to last more than a half century, up from 45 years. That cannot all come down to the luck and skill of the explorers themselves.

The crude price has rebounded in the past year. Expect the oil capex cycle to turn up as well. The aggregate investment of the largest 50 oil companies by market value fell last year to its lowest level in almost a decade, according to data from S&P Capital IQ. After several years of cutting investment, the European oil majors, including Royal Dutch Shell and BP, have left their capex plans in line with that of 2016. Oil services should benefit from this trend change.

Markets anticipate these switches, of course. In the US, the S&P 500 oil equipment and services index has risen 23 per cent this past year. This index holds the world’s largest service companies — Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes. Valuations look full for these. Enterprise values to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for all these companies are near historical highs.

A riskier option: bet on the smallest services companies. Some are just coming out of bankruptcy, such as Key Energy in the US. Equally, European specialists such as Subsea 7 and Petrofac offer safer exposure at lower cost. Those keen to ride the bull run on oil in the months ahead should consider lassoing the midsized European oil service stocks. That blends risk and reward.

Email the Lex team at lex@ft.com