UK ministers trying to fund the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda are looking to relax rules shielding tens of millions of retirement savers from high charges, Latin American tech start-ups are attracting more investment than south-east Asia. Plus, the FT’s business columnist, Helen Thomas, explains why women entrepreneurs are locked out of venture capital circles that are dominated by men.





Pension savers face risk of higher fees as Sunak seeks billions for ‘levelling up’

How Latin America became tech’s next big frontier - with Michael Stott

Start-up finance is a closed shop for women - with Helen Thomas

China/inflation: soy sauce price rise serves up global warning

