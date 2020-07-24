Unrest continued in Portland, Oregon, this week as Trump administration security forces sought to forcibly disperse protesters outside the federal courthouse. Protests have continued without interruption for almost two months as part of the nationwide unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Though the demonstrations dwindled for a time, the action of federal forces since early July has pulled protesters back on to the streets.

A man holds up a sign during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, Oregon, on Monday. Many black protesters say the large crowds in response to the deployment of federal agents to the city have helped focus attention on their demonstrations against inequality and racism

Black Lives Matter protesters gather at the Mark O. Hatfield courthouse on Tuesday

A federal officer pushes back demonstrators at the courthouse on Tuesday

A woman holds a sign against police brutality as hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters rally near the Mark O. Hatfield US courthouse on Tuesday

Federal officers use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the courthouse on Wednesday

A “wall of moms” hold peace signs during a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland on Wednesday

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters hold their lighted phones aloft on Monday

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler reacts after being exposed to tear gas fired by federal officers on Wednesday

Protesters throw flaming debris over a fence at the Mark O. Hatfield courthouse on Wednesday. Several hundred demonstrators faced off against federal officers at the scene

Federal officers arrest a protester after she crossed a fence line set up around the courthouse on Thursday

A federal officer points a less-lethal weapon towards a crowd of a few hundred protesters in front of the courthouse on Thursday

A protester takes cover behind a shield while federal officers fire tear gas into a crowd of a few hundred people in front of the courthouse on Wednesday

Demonstrators raise their fists during a Black Lives Matter protest at the courthouse on Thursday

Street medics tend to a protester after federal police fired a crowd control munition into his forehead during a crowd dispersal in front of the Mark O. Hatfield US courthouse on Friday. Protesters continued to clash with federal officers as US president Donald Trump announced plans to deploy similar federal forces to other US cities