Jeremy Corbyn’s praise of Castro confirms he’s in a time warp

Jeremy Corbyn has finally found an issue that he cares about. No, the UK opposition leader has not realised that Brexit matters, or that his party is sinking in the polls. The death of Fidel Castro, the former Cuban president, has animated the Labour leader in a way little else has since his elevation to the top of his party. Mr Corbyn’s response to Castro’s death could barely have been more effusive — he was a “huge figure”, a “champion of social justice” and his “heroism” should be remembered.

And Mr Corbyn has not stopped there. Whereas other world leaders are looking for excuses not to attend Castro’s funeral, Mr Corbyn has practically jumped on the first plane to Cuba. He is reportedly “waiting for an invite”, in contrast to leading Conservative figures who will snub the event. The UK government is expected to send Sir Alan Duncan, the junior Foreign Office minister, whereas the leader of the opposition has no qualms about flying 4,000-odd miles for the occasion. For Labour’s core voters, it is a stark reminder of the current leadership’s priorities.

Mr Corbyn’s supporters have argued that “Jeremy has always been on the right side of history”, noting his long-held views on apartheid, LGBT rights and the Iraq war. But this arguably says more about his unbending worldview than his moral fortitude. Simply put, Mr Corbyn and those around him are in a time warp in which all geopolitics is seen through the lens of American imperialism. America is always bad, in his eyes, and therefore to be against America is good. That is especially true if opposition to the US involves a bit of communism or socialism, as in the case of Cuba.

It might have been plausible, just, to look at the world this way 40 years ago. But for the leader of a major political party to do so today is naive at best. Mr Corbyn’s political reflexes belong to a bygone era. It is clear now, if it wasn’t already, that the Labour leader’s much-vaunted “new politics” are in fact just reheated leftovers.

His cursory reference in his valedictory statement to Castro’s “flaws” shows that his judgment is questionable. Mr Corbyn would do well to read what Amnesty International has to say about Cuba (they have not been allowed into the country since 1990). There are currently 8,600 politically motivated detentions of activists and government opponents. Journalists and human rights activists are still routinely subject to arrest or detention. Freedom of speech is curtailed. All that is bad enough, aside from any consideration of the crimes Castro committed while in power.

Why is a supposedly progressive party supporting such a regime? These views on Cuba go down well with the comrades in Islington North, or when declaimed from a platform in Parliament Square. But they have little purchase on the reality of the lives of British voters. Thankfully, the public does not share Mr Corbyn’s obsessions. His unreconstructed worldview could cost his party dear at the ballot box.

