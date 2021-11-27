What do you think of when you hear the words ‘British food’? This week, to celebrate the FT Weekend Magazine’s food and drink holiday special, we’re digging in. Food critic Tim Hayward praises modern British cuisine and challenges his compatriots to be proud of their food culture. Our team visits one of the last standing eel and pie shops in London to explore how culinary traditions survive. Then, Lilah learns a great holiday cocktail from one of Brooklyn’s best mixologists, Shannon Mustipher, author of Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails and the first African-American bartender to write a cocktail recipe book in 100 years.

Links from the episode:

— Tim Hayward on how Britain overcame its culinary cringe: https://www.ft.com/content/5e718d4e-140f-4991-9dd1-2779d64732c5

— Tim in this weekend’s Magazine Food and Drink Special, about the merry hell of Christmas: https://www.ft.com/content/fb718958-a556-42bb-9ac9-33b394f8fc52

— The 25 best hotel bars in the world, including Lilah’s recommendation: https://www.ft.com/content/a51b0215-344e-4aa0-b3b4-c5a78ddd8299

— Shannon Mustipher’s book, Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails: https://www.rizzoliusa.com/book/9780789335548/

— You can explore the whole magazine issue here: https://www.ft.com/magazine

Shannon’s cocktail: Tha God’s Honest Truth, inspired by El Diablo

1.75 oz Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco, 1 oz Ginger Beer (with low sugar content, like Fever-Tree), .75 oz Hisbiscus Syrup, .75 lemon Juice. Combine all but ginger beer in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled Collins glass. Tip off with ginger beer, garnish with a lime wheel, then serve.

Sorrel (Hisbiscus) Syrup

500 ml water, 500 ml sugar, 2 -3 cinnamon sticks, 5 whole cloves. In a saucepan, toast the cinnamon and cloves for 2 minutes, until aromas are released. Add the water and bring to a soft boil (don’t over-boil). Add the sugar, reduce to a low simmer and whisk briskly to dissolve. Add ¾ cup dried hibiscus and simmer for 30-45 minutes, until desired flavor extraction is achieved. To serve: Strain out the solids and chill prior to use.

Want to say hi? Email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor music.

