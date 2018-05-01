Try to recall the last senior executive to be convicted in connection with a corporate crime. Over a decade ago, the leaders of WorldCom, Tyco, and Enron were all found guilty. Since then, examples are harder to come by. Yes, traders have been held to account for manipulating markets, and executives have been nabbed for insider trading, and there was Bernard Madoff and his Ponzi scheme. But despite a financial crisis, a recession and billions of fines against banks, top managements have got away remarkably clean.

If one is prepared to consider Autonomy, the UK software company sold to Hewlett-Packard for $11bn in 2011, a major company, then the bosses’ luck has run out. On Monday, the company’s former chief financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, was convicted of 16 counts of fraud by a federal court in San Francisco. Mr Hussain maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

Even if his conviction is upheld, HP’s acquisition of Autonomy should be remembered as one of the most poorly thought out and incompetently executed deals of all time. Before the purchase, analysts had for years been furiously waving red flags about Autonomy’s revenue recognition practices, in connection with treatment of service contracts, acquisitions and sales to distributors. This issue — in particular the question of whether some sales to resellers were shams — was at the heart of Mr Hussain’s trial. Meanwhile, HP has sued Mr Hussain and Autonomy’s former chief executive Mike Lynch in UK courts, seeking $5bn in damages (Mr Lynch is counter-suing).

The ample warning, and the fact that Autonomy’s revenue collapsed almost immediately after the company changed ownership, indicates cursory due diligence ahead of a deal that was not only huge, but also put an extreme valuation on the target company. The error cost HP chief executive Léo Apotheker his job, and several members of the board followed. Monday’s verdict, if it stands, only shows that what was suspected before the deal has been proven true. It does not suggest that HP was anything less than catastrophically careless.

In the UK, the Serious Fraud Office declined to pursue allegations against Autonomy, concluding that there was “insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction”. The US conviction, on every count alleged, will raise questions about this judgment.

The SFO has only last month received an increase in its recurring budget, to a still-modest £53m. It is possible that budgetary parsimony has been a barrier to justice in this and other cases. It must be borne in mind, however, that prosecutors in one jurisdiction often defer to those in another where a successful effort is more likely. Revenue recognition rules were considered — at the time of the relevant transactions — stricter in the US (though if the transactions were outright shams, the niceties of accounting rules are hardly relevant).

When the next recession comes, and more deals and financing schemes will surely go awry, we will see the degree to which fines — preferred tool of regulators for the last decade — have proven an effective deterrent to corporate malfeasance. Whatever happens, there is much to recommend the courtroom option, from the higher standard of proof to the potential finality of conclusion (however much time it may take). Most importantly, the deterrent effect of conviction is directed squarely at the individual, not the company, and it is individuals that decide to break the law and abuse the trust of employees and investors. If crimes have been committed, it is criminals rather than companies that most need punishing.