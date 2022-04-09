Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • IB DP Geography — Global Change — The water — food — energy “nexus”

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

War in Ukraine makes farming innovation imperative

  • What is a regenerative meat farmer?

  • Describe how the “nexus” links the war in Ukraine with increasing food prices

  • Outline how split peas processing could be done differently to reduce biodiversity loss

  • “It is clear that our reliance on fossil fuels makes for an unsustainable way of feeding people.” Discuss this statement

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article