This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP Geography — Global Change — The water — food — energy “nexus”

War in Ukraine makes farming innovation imperative

What is a regenerative meat farmer?

Describe how the “nexus” links the war in Ukraine with increasing food prices

Outline how split peas processing could be done differently to reduce biodiversity loss

“It is clear that our reliance on fossil fuels makes for an unsustainable way of feeding people.” Discuss this statement

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com