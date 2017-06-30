Pakistan oil explosion, Glastonbury, Modi meets Trump — in pictures

Sunday June 25 Palestinian children play with toy guns in the West Bank town of Hebron on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan

© Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday June 25 Turkish riot police officers block the way to Istikjlal Avenue as LGBT rights activists gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul

© Faisal Kareem/EPA

Sunday June 25 A Pakistani soldier stands amid the burnt-out vehicles at the scene of an oil tanker accident on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, Pakistan

© B. Rentsendorj/Reuters

Monday June 26 People vote in the presidential elections at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

© Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Monday June 26 Jamaica’s Saniel Atkinson-Grier in action at the Jamaican Atheletics National Senior Championships high jump final

© Reuters

Monday June 26 A woman takes part in an insect-eating competition in Lijiang, Yunnan province, China

© Andy Rain/EPA

Monday June 26 Canadian Captain Megan Couto leads out troops of the Second Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, for the changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London, where she became the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard.

© Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Monday June 26 Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with DUP leader Arlene Foster outside 10 Downing Street in London, ahead of talks aimed at finalising a deal to prop up the minority Conservative government

© Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Monday June 26 Festival goers leave following the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset

© Aly Song/Reuters

Monday June 26 Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China

© Susan Walsh/AP

Monday June 26 President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug before making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

© Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP

Tuesday June 27 British and Irish Lions second rower Iain Henderson looks for support as he is tackled by the Hurricanes defence in Wellington, New Zealand

© Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

Tuesday June 27 A member of Iraqi Federal Police crosses from one house to another through a hole in the wall at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq

© Reuters

Tuesday June 27 Specialists abseil down Bray Tower on the Chalcots Estate in London, to inspect the cladding

© Taha Jawashi/AFP

Tuesday June 27 A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 illegal immigrants who had attempted to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, 45km west of the capital Tripoli

© Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Tuesday June 27 A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India

© Andrew Harnik/AP

Wednesday June 28 Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York walks back into the Capitol after speaking about the proposed Republican Senate healthcare bill to reporters outside the Capitol Building in Washington

© Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Wednesday June 28 Spectators in boating blazers walk along the bank of the river Thames at the Henley Royal Regatta, Oxfordshire, England

© Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Wednesday June 28 Members of North Korea led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters Kukkiwon in Seoul, South Korea

© Nigelm Roddis/EPA

Wednesday June 28 Trevor Hicks, centre, joins family members of the 96 Hillsborough victims to address the media after a meeting with Sue Hemming, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, in Warrington, England

© Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Thursday June 29 Artist Bethan Laura Wood walks past a work by artist Richard Wood during the exhibition Paper City as part of Hull UK City of Culture 2017

© Reuters

Friday June 30 Jockey Giovanni Atzeni rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio Horse Race in Siena, Italy

© AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Friday June 30 Green Party’s gay rights activist Volker Beck, front right, and fellow faction members celebrate with confetti after German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, voted to legalise same-sex marriage in Berlin