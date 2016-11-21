Trump to dump TPP on first day in office, why using proverbs is good business, and Farage for ambassador to the US?

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Incoming US president Donald Trump plans on his first day in office to tell the Pacific Rim countries that signed the Trans-Pacific Partnership that the US will pull out of the trade deal - a signature policy of Barack Obama that took years to negotiate. The trade pact’s members have already reacted with frustration and concern to the withdrawal. Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe said the TPP “has no meaning” without the US.

Here is a comprehensive look at what Mr Trump plans in his first 100 days and what he does — and does not — need Congress to approve.

There was also further debate regarding Mr Trump’s potential conflicts of interest, with the Washington Post compiling a running list. One report suggests that when Mr Trump met British politician Nigel Farage he encouraged Mr Farage to oppose the kind of offshore wind farms that Mr Trump believes will mar the pristine view from one of his two Scottish golf courses. Late on Monday, Mr Trump suggested in a tweet that Mr Farage would be make a good UK ambassador to the US. (FT, NYT, WaPo)

In the news

Record highs The US stock market notched up a quartet of records on Monday, with all four of the country’s main equity indices propelled to fresh peaks by rising energy prices and expectations of a hefty economic spending plan by the incoming Republican administration. (FT)

Brexit may go to EU courts There are “many, many different ways” Britain’s departure from the EU could end up before the European Court of Justice, the president of the EU’s highest court has said. (FT)

Daimler executive removed after racist rant Witnesses claimed on social media that Rainer Gaertner, president of Daimler Trucks and Buses China, lost his temper on Sunday during a quarrel over a car parking space and screamed: “I am in China one year already. The first thing I learnt here is that all you Chinese are b*****ds.” He is also alleged to have pepper-sprayed an onlooker who tried to intervene. (FT)

EU bank crackdown Brussels is proposing to tighten its grip over overseas banks operating in the EU in a tit-for-tat step against the US that will raise costs for big foreign lenders and potentially hurt the City of London after Brexit. (FT)

Goldman Sachs European co-head quits Michael Sherwood is quitting the investment bank after a three-decade career in which he became one of the industry’s highest earners but was embroiled in a recent spat over BHS, the failed UK retailer. Mr Sherwood had been seen as a potential successor to Lloyd Blankfein at the top of the bank. (FT)

‘Grave sin’ forgiven Pope Francis has declared that priests have the permanent right from now on to forgive abortions. Experts say that although the declaration may not have a practical impact, it is a shift in the Church’s traditional approach to abortion. (BBC)

Number of the day

$80bn The value of banned banknotes that Indians have returned to banks since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abrupt decision to prohibit their use. Here are Lawrence Summers and Natasha Sarin on “the most sweeping currency policy change in decades”. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Vietnam and nuclear power The country’s parliament is set to formally approve scrapping plans for Japanese firms to build a multi-billion dollar nuclear power plant. It is also expected to abandon the country’s first nuclear project, which was awarded to Russia’s Rosatom, according to state media. (Reuters)

Food for thought

Le Pen looms over Trumpian world Gideon Rachman on what far-right French leader Marine Le Pen means in a post-Trump world. (FT)

None of your business With Donald Trump keeping the US press largely in the dark about who he’s talking to, the international media is becoming an essential source of information. The meeting with his Indian real estate partners was first reported by India press, while photos of Mr Trump’s daughter attending his meeting with Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe were taken by Mr Abe’s diplomatic team. Now, something similar may have happened in Argentina. (Quartz)

‘Something has started to go wildly wrong’ The aftermath of the election has brought criticism of some of the biggest internet companies — in particular Facebook — and an admission that change is needed. And a new survey shows that most teens do not know when news is fake. (FT, WSJ)

Electoral college was designed to prevent a Trump presidency Peter Beinart on how the confusing US system was put in place by America’s founding fathers in order to prevent “an irresponsible demagogue” from taking office. (Atlantic)

No proverb, no gain From old chestnuts such as “no pain, no gain” to sports wisdom like “the best offence is a good defence”, there seems to be a proverb for everything. Overuse can be maddening but this is why business and proverbs are actually natural partners. (BBC)

A job for the SEC The FT’s Tom Mitchell on why the JPMorgan ‘Princeling’ hiring scandal exposes the nexus of corruption between the Chinese Communist party and Wall Street. But the party’s corruption watchdog has a tricky problem that the US Securities and Exchange Commission, of all organisations, may be able to help solve. (FT)

Video of the day

Lucy Kellaway on why she’s leaving the FT The columnist talks to Gideon Rachman about leaving the newspaper to start a new career as a teacher. (FT)