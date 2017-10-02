Fed’s QE unwind threatens to unleash US bank competition

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The Federal Reserve’s plans to reverse years of quantitative easing threaten to drain deposits from the US banking system and could usher in a new era of competition for customer accounts, according to bank executives, economists and analysts.

Deposit levels at US banks have soared by two-thirds since 2009 to record highs, in part thanks to the Fed’s bond-buying programme, which flooded the system with newly created money.

But now banks are preparing for the Fed to become a brake on the rise in deposits. Several chief executives have already told Wall Street analysts they are expecting greater competition for customer funds.

While other more widely discussed effects of quantitative easing include the run-up in asset prices, including stock market and bond valuations, RBC Capital Markets estimates the programme also added between $1.6tn and $2.5tn of deposits to the banking system, which now has total deposits of $11.9tn. The rise in deposits has been especially notable in instant access accounts.

“QE did a gigantic swap of bonds for cash,” said Zoltan Pozsar, director in the global economics and strategy research group at Credit Suisse. “It has since been circling in the system.”

The Fed’s decision to scale back QE could drain $375bn next year and $410bn in 2019, RBC predicts.

William Demchak, chairman and chief executive of PNC Financial Services, the sixth-biggest US bank by assets, told a conference last month that competition for deposits could intensify “partly as a result of the Fed draining cash out of the system by shrinking its balance sheet”.

Presenting quarterly earnings, Terrance Dolan, chief financial officer at US Bancorp, the fifth-largest, said: “As excess liquidity comes out of the market, we would expect there to be more competition for deposits — and that is going to end up impacting pricing.”

He added, though, that the impact would be “very manageable”. Competition for wholesale deposits — those from big companies and institutional investors — would be greater than that for consumer funds, he said.

Executives and economists are divided about the scale of the impact. Some forecasters predict the consequences for deposits will be limited, especially since the Fed is planning to whittle down its balance sheet gradually, initially by $10bn a month. Deposit levels are expected to continue to rise overall as the economy grows, but at a slower rate than in the era of QE.

“This is one of the most challenging intellectual exercises I’m trying to figure out,” said Mr Pozsar. “When people say it’s going to be simple because you just take deposits out, well let’s see.”

Customers have been stuck for years with persistently low interest rates — 0.06 per cent on average — on savings accounts. Banks have been flush with cash and felt little need to woo customers with better deals, even after the Fed has raised base rates.

Competition for deposits is already expected to intensify for other reasons. The rise of online banks has made it easier for consumers to switch banks, and the Fed is considering a further rate rise this year, something that will make it easier for banks to offer higher rates.

Some advisers reckon the post-QE competition for funds will become so great that banks will need to turn to mergers and acquisitions to bulk up their funding base.

“Banks that don’t have alternative sources of financing are going to be hard pressed to easily replace this easy money that they’ve had for the past few years,” said Richard Magrann-Wells, executive vice-president at Willis Towers Watson.

While Fed officials have sought to reassure markets that the unwinding of quantitative easing will be uneventful, top bankers are on guard for potentially far-reaching consequences.

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, told the conference: “We’ve never had QE — therefore, we’ve never had the reversal of QE, and it will have some consequences if you reverse it.”