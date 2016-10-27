FDA deals blow to AstraZeneca cancer drug

Drugmaker AstraZeneca’s US-listed shares fell 4 per cent on Thursday after it announced that regulators had dealt a setback to its prospective cancer drug durvalumab by placing a temporary halt on enrolling new patients with head and neck cancer in clinical trials.

AstraZeneca said that the US Food and Drug Administration’s partial hold on new patients with that kind of conditon came in response to concerns over bleeding. The company said it had submitted its analysis of reported adverse events to regulators for review in order to address the issues and restart patient enrolment as soon as possible.

Clinical trials involving other existing patients were continuing and proceeding according to plan, AstraZeneca said on Thursday.

AstraZeneca has pinned hopes on durvalumab as a potential breakthrough treatment for several forms of cancer. The immunotherapy is designed to use the patient’s own defence system to attack tumours, overwhelming their immune-evading systems, and is being studied as a potential treatment for various forms of the disease, including bladder, gastric, pancreatic, head and neck, and blood cancers.

The company said that it expected “pivotal data” on its effect on lung cancer in the first half of next year.

Shares in the UK-based drugmaker have fallen more than 9.8 per cent from a year earlier in the US, where it recently announced a $1.1bn cost-cutting plan to accelerate its shift away from mass-market primary care products and towards a new generation of specialised cancer medications.

The increased focus on R&D comes as it attempts to recalibrate following the recent losses of patent protection for mass-market blockbusters such as cholesterol treatment Crestor and its Nexium heartburn pill. AstraZeneca has described durvalumab as the cornerstone of its bid to develop drugs that can harness the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

It is one of several companies eyeing the promising field of immunotherapy treatments for cancer, as opposed to conventional chemotherapy. Bristol-Myers Squibb has seen quick returns from its drug Opvido, which treats lung cancer and recorded $920m in revenue during the third quarter of 2016. Merck also recently secured approval for its immunotherapy cancer drug Keytruda as a first-line treatment for certain lung cancer patients.

Keytruda has been approved as a treatment for head and neck cancer in patients who are not responding to chemotherapy. BMS has sought approval from US and European regulators to expand Opdivo to include head and neck cancer patient.

Given the head-start some companies have in the nascent market for immunotherapy cancer treatments, the partial hold could pose a challenge for AstraZeneca, said Damien Conover, a Morningstar analyst. “Any sort of setback in its trial development is going to hurt them if they’re coming from a place of having to catch up. The first-mover advantage is really important.”