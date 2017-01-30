US acting attorney-general fired for defying ban, why Trump is a disaster for Brexit and the neurological benefits of swearing

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump fired the acting US attorney-general Sally Yates on Monday night for defying his controversial travel ban, as he faced growing protests against the restrictions from business leaders and demonstrators, and a rebuke from Barack Obama. The move transforms the confirmation of Mr Trump’s attorney-general nominee, Jeff Sessions, into a referendum on the immigration order.

The Trump administration has sparked criticism from across the world over the executive order. In Britain, Theresa May defended the decision to invite Mr Trump on a state visit as thousands of protesters took to the streets across the UK on Monday night and more than 1.5m people signed a petition to try to stop the trip. The UK was also left flailing by its closest ally after contradictory signals on the travel ban. The FT’s Janan Ganesh writes that “Mrs May’s tongue-tiedness of recent days is an extreme version of compromises to come elsewhere”.

President Trump also signed his 18th executive order on Monday — here is a list of every action so far. (FT, Independent, NYT, Guardian, Politico)

In the news

US stocks suffer biggest decline of 2017 The S&P 500 has faced its heaviest sell-off since before the presidential election. Monday’s trades were the biggest reversal yet of the so-called Trump trade that brought the stock market to record highs after Donald Trump’s election. The shaky day for US markets rolled into Asian trading on Tuesday. (FT)

Tory rebels back off Theresa May’s Brexit bill is likely to pass through the Commons without major amendment next week, as Conservative rebels are backing away from supporting changes proposed by Labour or other opposition parties. (Guardian)

Quebec mosque attack A suspect is in custody after a gunman opened fire on a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, killing six and injuring eight. The 27-year-old student, Alexandre Bissonnette, did not have a previous criminal record. His lawyer did not enter a plea, and the accused will next appear in court on February 21. (FT, Montreal Gazette)

Scout’s honour Reversing its stance of more than a century, the Boy Scouts of America said it would begin accepting members based on the gender listed on their application, paving the way for transgender boys to join the organisation. (NYT)

Deutsche Bank settles The German lender has agreed to pay $425m to settle a US investigation into alleged mirror trades used to launder $10bn out of Russia, in a move that would reduce one of the biggest remaining legal uncertainties hanging over the bank. (FT)

Japan’s Trump boom The Bank of Japan forecast an era of surging economic growth and kept monetary policy on hold on Tuesday following a Donald Trump-induced slide in the yen. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Corporate earnings More than 100 of America’s biggest companies report quarterly results this week. Apple, ExxonMobil, Pfizer, UPS, and Eli Lilly, among others, will release earnings today.

US Supreme Court President Donald Trump will announce his nominee to the court. Four federal appeals court judges are reported to be the leading contenders for the nomination: Judge Neil Gorsuch of Denver, Judge William Pryor of Atlanta, Judge Thomas Hardiman of Pittsburgh and Judge Diane Sykes of Milwaukee. (FT)

Food for thought

Trump a disaster for Brexit Donald Trump’s election has transformed Brexit from a risky decision to a disaster, writes the FT’s Gideon Rachman. “The Emperor Nero has now taken power in Washington — and the British are having to smile and clap as he sets fires and reaches for his fiddle.” (FT)

Trade war The US-Mexico trade relationship is worth $1m a minute. The damage to Mexico that President Trump could cause by killing Nafta would be vast, but Mexico also has a few cards to play in any talks. For one, more than 5m US jobs depend on commerce with Mexico. (FT)

Xi and Trump Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping share the same Achilles’ heel: both have a tendency to play favourites and surround themselves with yes men. (NAR)

Social outcast Facebook is trying everything to re-enter China and it is not working. Inside the technology company’s running tale of woe in China — a place founder Mark Zuckerberg considers crucial to Facebook’s future. (WSJ)

The neurological benefits of profanity Swear words help us bear pain, forestall violence, and foster relationships. Though research has not done much for profanity, the opposite is not true. (NYRoB)

Video of the day

Investing under Trump Executive orders will provide a more reliable guide for investors under the Trump presidency, not the tweets, says Stephen Foley. (FT)