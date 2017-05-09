Mitie lines up new chairman in latest shake-up

Struggling UK outsourcer Mitie has lined up a new chairman in the latest boardroom shake-up.

Derek Mapp, who has over 20 years of boardroom experience, will take over from Roger Matthews at the group, whose sprawling operations range from pest control and cleaning to government detention centres and care services.

The appointment, effective from July, marks yet another milestone for the FTSE 250 company. Earlier this month, it took a £50m hit to profits and said it may need to restate previous years’ accounts, after admitting aggressive accounting practices.

In October, it named Phil Bentley as its next chief executive, replacing the longtime boss Ruby Mcgregor-Smith. Her departure came at a tough time for Mitie, after it saw millions of pounds wiped off its stock market value in September after a profit warning.

“I understand the challenges that the business has faced recently,” Mr Mapp said.