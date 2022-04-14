US president Joe Biden announced yesterday he would send $800mn in additional military aid to Ukraine, the FT’s John Paul Rathbone outlines Russia’s changing military strategy, and our US financial commentator, Robert Armstrong, unpacks the debate over whether the US economy is heading into a recession.

Recession whispers grow louder

Recession whispers, part 2

Military briefing: Ukraine and Russia prepare for defining Donbas battle

US to provide $800mn in new military aid to Ukraine

