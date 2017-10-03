Catalonia shuts down in one-day protest against poll violence

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Businesses, offices and transport services across Catalonia shut down on Tuesday, as part of a one-day protest against the violent intervention of Spanish police forces in Sunday’s independence referendum.

Buses and trains in the regional capital, Barcelona, were operating significantly below capacity, and the Catalan administration shut entirely for the day.

Protesters occupied several Catalan motorways as well as key avenues inside the city, halting traffic across many parts of the region.

Spain’s main trade unions did not support the strike, and critical factories such as the vast Seat plant outside Barcelona remained in operation.

The shutdown won prominent support from Barcelona football club, which said there would be no training and that its stadium and museum would remain closed. The club said the day was intended to “bring together all those people who on 1 October, whether they voted or not, were left indignant by the serious events which took place during the day of the Catalan referendum on independence”.

The strike, dubbed the “stoppage of a country”, was called by regional trade unions and grassroots movements that support independence. It is designed to raise political pressure on Madrid and signal popular backing for the course set by Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and other regional leaders. They have called on the EU to intervene in the rapidly escalating conflict between the Spanish government and Catalan separatists.

“It is obvious that we need mediation,” Mr Puigdemont told a press conference on Monday.

He was speaking a day after Catalans went ahead with a controversial referendum that was deemed illegal by the Spanish constitutional court. Mariano Rajoy, the Spanish prime minister, had vowed to prevent any voting on secession but the ballot went ahead regardless.

Police battled their way into voting stations to confiscate ballot boxes, using truncheons and in some instances firing rubber bullets. According to the Catalan government, 844 people were injured by the police on Sunday.

Despite the violence, 2.26m Catalan cast their vote, with 90 per cent voting in favour of independence. There are 5.4m eligible voters in the region.