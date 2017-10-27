Clocks appear out of sync with modern-day living

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

And so the clocks go back across Europe and draw a veil over the evenings, a time for reflection as the year ebbs. We could use the late October lie-in to reflect on how in living memory we’ve abandoned the routine of manual time adjustment: opening the mantelpiece carriage clock, ratcheting the longcase in the hall between clangs, and gearing the pocket watch. Now our smartphones and DAB radios auto-correct. And thereby, we’ve lost the physical personal connection with mechanically recorded time. Perhaps we’ve fallen out of sequence with the old world of clocks and we don’t need them in our homes any more.

On the other hand, when we look back on 2017, it turns out to have been quite the horologist’s year.

On August 21, London’s most famous bell, Big Ben, fell silent for the maintenance of the Elizabeth Tower where it lives, whereupon sensitive MPs fell weeping, bereft of their beloved Victorian clank-and-bong timekeeper. It will cost £61m to repair, double the estimate. But what price its demise?

The red and white Art Deco hands of the clock heralding the curvy 1933 Cincinnati Union Terminal station have been taken down for refurbishment. In New York, the Waldorf Astoria’s clock commissioned by Queen Victoria for the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, clad with bas-relief scenes of old-time America, is being painstakingly rebuilt as the centrepiece of the restored hotel.

While public clocks are experiencing a renaissance, are wristwatches losing momentum? After all, we abandoned pocket watches chained to breast-pockets for the convenience and security of straps, but many of us now rely on phones that we fumble and slap to find, like some Bavarian beer-hall dance. Then we drop them.

If you prefer your timekeeping technology on your wrist, the 2017 Apple Watch 3 is laden with gadgets such as a barometric altimeter to inform how far you’re up or down a hill. Available for just over £300, these digital wonders are getting more affordable. But should you seek the simplicity of a (very) good old-fashioned watch, there’s stiff competition because the world record price for a Rolex was achieved this year. In May, the 1952 “Bao Dai” owned by the former Emperor of Vietnam, fetched $5m (£3.9m) at auction at Phillips in Geneva, which had previously sold it for “just” $235,000 (£151,000) in 2002. More evidence that quality time becomes more valuable with age.

This year also questioned the way we value, gauge and use our time. Early October heralded the most precise atomic clock ever made, through a team led by Sara Campbell at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology. It has a margin of error of 3.5 in 10,000,000,000,000,000,000. And yet, our chronometric scale is not natural, but the invention of Babylonians almost 3,000 years ago. Put to such precision it neglects the Earth’s own irregular rotations: it’s out of sync with the shifting pattern of night and day by which we sleep and rise.

This nocturnal time-cycle was the concern of the winners of the 2017 Nobel Prize for Medicine: Jeffrey C Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W Young. Some 288 years after Frenchman Jean-Jacques d’Ortous de Mairan (1678-1771) observed a mimosa flower in a dark cupboard opening and closing in anticipation of the sun, Hall, Rosbash and Young are lauded for discovering the mechanism of our own internal clock, the circadian rhythm. It transpires that our timekeeping cells are programmed to operate through genes, which encode proteins that accumulate at night and decay during the day.

They show that we are walking, breathing time regulators just at the time our shift-working, jet-lagged, screen-obsessed modern lives are thwarting us. Their Nobel citation explains that “there are indications that chronic misalignment between our lifestyle and the rhythm dictated by our inner timekeeper is associated with increased risk for various diseases”.

So, we are clocks. Fragile clocks, too. Stanford psychology emeritus Philip Zimbardo and therapist Rosemary Sword see this from another perspective. They are interested in how we can think about time more beneficially, harnessing academic analysis and clinical trial to develop psycho-logical treatments.

Sword and Zimbardo met in 2008 through a lecture he gave on techniques that Sword and her late husband, psychologist Richard Sword, recognised, for the couple had independently developed similar approaches to counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder at their practice in Miami. Zimbardo is best known for leading the Stanford Prison experiment in 1972. Their purpose is commanding the present: what Michael Frayn called “the oddest of all times; the time it always is . . . by the time we’ve reached the ‘w’ of ‘now’ the ‘n’ is ancient history”.

Under Zimbardo’s direction, Stanford researchers found that Sword’s patients suffering from PTSD could improve their mental health through “time perspective therapy” — techniques of revising negative memories and envisioning future opportunities, consciously trading regret for hope. They found clinical depression could be reduced by 89 per cent with a 52 per cent reduction of PTSD symptoms. In 2012 Zimbardo and Swords published The Time Cure, combining their findings and case studies to outline a new approach to treating PTSD.

We are all anxious about time, yet we’re often distracted from it. Sword talks about how light and constant stimulation erode our sleep, from bright lightbulbs, radiant screens, to dazzling LED street lamps. She laughs at the paradox that “for a short while, the Times Square Clock Tower [1927] provided Americans with what Big Ben does for the British” but it’s so lost in relentless artificial daytime you don’t notice the time in Times Square any more.

Similarly, on a personal level, staring at glowing devices at bedtime persuades our circadian clock that it’s still light, while our overstimulated brains seek new emails, tweets and breaking news. Industrialists once championed clocks for our homes and factory gates to better regulate our working hours. Our chosen replacements are dissolving the bounds of those hours.

“This addiction eats up our precious time and we’re missing out on real life”, Sword says. “The solution is, hard as it seems, put the device down and walk away.” Lastly, she offers practical steps to improve our relationship with time.

“Realise we can’t change the past, so accept what happened and make peace with it . . . plan for a brighter, more positive future and work towards it . . . spend time with loved ones because at the end of our lives, what really matters is our relationship to people and how we treated them.”

Timeless advice, just the thing to absorb before tick-tocks in the dark lull you to sleep.

The long and the short of it The first longcase clock is thought to have been made by Christiaan Huygens in 1656, writes James McMahon. Huygens’ ingenious use of a pendulum as the escapement mechanism improved accuracy so much that the best clocks lost only one minute a day — down from 15. The name “longcase” is derived from the height of the case, usually between 6ft and 7.5ft, which safeguards the pendulum and weights swinging below the clock face. Britain was the original producer of longcase clocks and in 1671, the London-based artisan William Clement created the Royal Pendulum. This further improved accuracy and meant that minute and second hands could be placed on the clock face. Before cheaper production methods were developed in the 18th century, only the wealthy could afford longcase clocks. Early clocks still command the highest prices, with a piece made in 1670 being sold at auction for more than £400,000 in 2009. Longcase clock design gradually became more adventurous with fruitwood embellished cases alongside elaborately painted clock faces. Towards the end of the 19th century Britain stopped manufacturing longcase clocks as American companies developed cheaper methods of production. Today, longcase clocks are often referred to as grandfather clocks. This was the result of the influence of a popular song by Henry Clay Work in 1875 called “My Grandfather’s Clock”.

